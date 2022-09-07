Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who allegedly shot two men and injured two others in Powelton Village.

The incident happened on August 23rd, 2022, in the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm

According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:58 pm.

He was later identified as Donald Forsythe of the 6000 block of Race Street.

Police say a 33-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Wednesday at 11:16 pm.

The victim was later identified as Guymore Rookwood of Glenwood.

A 60-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot. Both men arrived at Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were placed in stable condition by doctors.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.