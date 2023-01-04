Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead on I-95 N.

The investigation started at 12:57 a.m. on January 4th when troopers were called to a multi-car crash on I-95 Northbound near the Allegheny avenue exit.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the 1st car, stopped in the right center lane of the highway for unknown reasons. This caused the driver of the 2nd car, to crash into the rear of the 1st car. The 2nd car continued to travel north flipping several times until it came to a halt in the left center lane. A 3rd car then side-swiped the rear-end of the 2nd car.

The drivers of the 1st and 2nd vehicles were ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 3rd vehicle was taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of 95 N was closed up until 6 a.m. but the scene has since been cleared.

No identifications have been made.