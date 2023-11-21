The Bucks County SPCA is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting two cats in Falls Township in Bucks County.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting the two cats.

Officials say the shooting occurred on November 15 between 11 a.m. and noon, when a white cat named Tootsie was found shot and killed and a black cat named Josie was found shot and injured.

Josie had to undergo emergency surgery to remove her eye, but is still not out of the woods, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bucks County SPCA’s tip line at 844-SPCA-TIP (844-772-2847) or online at buckscountyspca.org.