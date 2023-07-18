The Powerball has soared to a impressive $1 Billion ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, but three people in Pennsylvania may be getting their own pot of gold.

Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that the Bethel Food Market in Garnet Valley, Delaware County has just sold a $1 million ticket.

The lucky $1 million-winning ticket will have matching numbers, 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and the Powerball is 21.

While it may not be $1 million, two lucky people in Lycoming County and Allegheny County have won the $200,000 Powerball.

The winning tickets were sold at the Right-A-Way on 1200 Dewey Avenue in Williamsport, and the Giant Eagle on 600 Towne Square in Pittsburgh.

The Bethel Food Market in Delaware County will receive a $5000 bonus and the Right-A-Way and Giant Eagle will receive $500 bonuses for selling the winning tickets.

The current $1 billion jackpot has an estimated $516.8 million cash value and ranks as the 7th largest U.S jackpot and 3rd largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

Throughout the Powerball’s history, the jackpot has only surpassed $1 billion three times. The all time world record $2.04 billion Powerball was won last year in California, followed by the $1.586 billion Powerball won in 2016, and the current jackpot prize comes in 3rd place.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:59 p.m. ET.