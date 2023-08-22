PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Police have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened at midnight.

Police say 19-year-old Joseph Vannauker, from Levittown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged for Homicide by Vehicle, Murder, and Reckless Driving.

The fatal hit and run accident occurred at 12:05 a.m on August 22 at the intersection of Castor and Aramingo.

According to police, Unit #1 which Vannauker was driving, struck a pedestrian crossing Aramingo Street as it was racing another car at a high speed. Vannauker then sped off toward Richmond Ave and fled over the Betsy Ross Bridge into Pennsauken NJ.

Pennsauken police detained Vannauker and the 16-year-old male passenger inside his vehicle, and they were brought back to Philadelphia for investigation by the PPD Crash Investigation Division.

Police say the unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m.

The passenger inside Vannauker’s vehicle was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for injuries to his right hand and forearm. The passenger was then released from the hospital and taken home by his parents.

If you know anything about the unidentified ‘John Doe’ pedestrian, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).