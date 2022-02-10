A young man shot and killed in a Mantua corner store

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a young man in a Mantua corner store.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Wallace Street around 9:00 pm.

According to police, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times throughout his body. Medics at the scene pronounced the young man dead at 9:11 pm.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.