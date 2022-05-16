Philadelphia (WPHL)- A young woman was critically injured, and a man was shot in West Philadelphia Friday.

The double shooting happened on the 4500 block of Market Street around 11:43 am.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and left flank. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was placed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man, police say, was shot once in the left arm. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

