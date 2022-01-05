Philadelphia (WPHL)- Due to black ice, a significant 19 vehicle crash closed the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia, police say.

The incident happened around 7 am on the bridge.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian says a SEPTA bus was involved in the crash with two people on board claiming injuries. An ambulance came and removed the two people and took them to local hospitals. A school bus was involved, but there were no kids on board at the time.

A Philadelphia municipal truck arrived and spread salt to melt the ice. According to the police, the bridge will be open when it is entirely safe to drive.