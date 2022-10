n 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets.

The victim was struck in the leg and was able to wave down police nearby, who then rushed him to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with police on the investigation.

No arrests have been made.