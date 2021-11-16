Philadelphia (WPHL)– An 18-year-old man was fatally shot while walking home with his girlfriend in North Philadelphia, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday on the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 2:15 a.m. According to officials, two unknown males, one of whom was armed, snatched the girlfriend cell phone, and the other male shot the victim in his chest. Both males fled down 18th Street from Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say, District Officers responded to a radio call report of a “Person with a Gun” and arrived to the scene. When arriving officers seen the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest then was quickly transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition, according to police.

At 4:04 am, the 18-year-old male was pronounced dead from his injuries.

No evidence was found from the scene.