Philadelphia (WPHL)- A young man was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Powelton section Thursday afternoon. This shooting was one of the several shootings that happened throughout the day.

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Holden Street just before 3:00 pm.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the knee. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where medics listed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

