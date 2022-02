An 18-year-old male shot four times in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 3:04 pm on the 5500 block of Race Street.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and stomach. Medics transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced him dead by doctors at 3:17 pm.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.