Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was killed, and a man was injured while inside a home in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.

The incident happened around 9:42 pm Thursday in the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest. Police say they transported her to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead at 10:05 pm.

A 23-year-old is recovering after police say he was shot in his hand.

The double shooting in Fairhill was not the only incident of violent crime Thursday in Philadelphia. On the 3900 block of Jasper Street, two men were shot three times each, police say.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot twice in his leg and once in his forearm. He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in his buttock, hip, and thigh, police say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where medics placed him in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered in either incident. An investigation remains active and ongoing for both incidents.