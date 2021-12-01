17-year-old wanted for murder of Temple University student

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in a murder that left a Temple University senior dead. Investigators are looking for tips that can help them locate 17-year-old Latif Williams.

Police say Williams is wanted in the murder death of 21-year-old Samuel Colington.

On Sunday, November 28th, police responded to the 2200 block of North Park Avenue in North Philadelphia for a report of gunshots. That’s where officers found Colington suffering from several gunshot wounds outside of his off-campus apartment. He later died at Temple University Hospital. Police say the motive appeared to be robbery.

17-year-old Latif Williams as the suspect in the shooting of Samuel Collington.

Colington was originally from Prospect Park, Delaware County and was a senior at Temple University.

In the days following Colingtons death, Temple University says it enhanced safety measures. According to a statement on the school’s website, over the next days and weeks Temple University will increase their campus safety force by 50% and work with the Philadelphia Police Department to increase their presence off campus.

Anyone with information on (suspect) Latif Williams is asked to please contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-685-3334, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call 911