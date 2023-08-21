NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)– Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 17-year-old male at a car meet.

Yesterday, at approximately 2 a.m., Delaware State Troopers were called to the Delaware Logistics Center at 2421 Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle, Delaware for reports for shooting.

When Troopers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police later found a 21-year-old victim who was transported to another local hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. The 21-year-old male is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred when a large crowd gathered for at the Delaware Logistics Center for an unsanctioned car meet.

At some point during the event, two victims got involved in a confrontation, and that resulted in numerous shots fired, police said.

After the shooting, the large crowd quickly dispersed and the unknown shooting fled in an unknown direction.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Homicide Unit, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.