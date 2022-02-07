Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen in South Philadelphia

Police say 16-year-old Kissy Guzman-Reyes, was last seen on February 4, 2022, leaving her High School. Reyes guardians said she did not return home and may be in the area of 15th and Moore Street.

Reyes was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Reyes.