Philadelphia Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in Tioga on Wednesday evening.

Police located the boy in a vacant lot on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue with a gunshot wound to to the torso.

The boy was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died at 5:33 p.m.

He was identified as Semaj Richardson from Tioga.

The investigation is active with the Homicide Detectives Division.