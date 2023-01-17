Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for firing a gun inside William Penn High School last week.
The incident occurred on January 10th at 11:40 a.m. when Delaware State Police were called to William Penn High School for a report of shots fired.
Investigation commenced, and troopers were able to identify the 16-year-old shooting suspect.
On January 15th, 2023 troopers located the suspect inside a home on Seneca Road in Wilmington, Delaware.
The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 Years of Age
- Reckless Endangering First Degree
- Aggravated Menacing
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone
He was committed to New Castle County Detention Center and is being held on a $98,000 cash bond.