Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for firing a gun inside William Penn High School last week.

The incident occurred on January 10th at 11:40 a.m. when Delaware State Police were called to William Penn High School for a report of shots fired.

Investigation commenced, and troopers were able to identify the 16-year-old shooting suspect.

On January 15th, 2023 troopers located the suspect inside a home on Seneca Road in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 Years of Age

Reckless Endangering First Degree

Aggravated Menacing

Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone

He was committed to New Castle County Detention Center and is being held on a $98,000 cash bond.