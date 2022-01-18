Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are on the hunt for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on Monday in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street around 6:30 pm Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Dominic Figueroa, was suffering from three gunshot wounds to his face. Figueroa was taken to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead at 6:48 pm, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

