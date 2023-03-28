Gun violence in Philadelphia has taken the life of a teenage boy on his way to school this morning.

At 7:39 a.m. this morning on the corner of West Hunting Part Avenue and 16th street, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest after a physical altercation with three young black males, dressed in all black clothing.

Within moments of the shooting an officer was flagged down by a witness, who was able to respond to the scene and transport the boy to Temple University hospital.

The boy arrived in critical condition but was shortly pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m.

Sergeant Eric Gripp from the Philadelphia Police Public Affairs unit briefed the press this morning while fighting back emotions about the Gun Violence that had occurred.

“This again speaks to the level of Gun Violence that we continue to see in our city… our children should be safe, everyone should be safe, but especially children on the way to school. ” said Sergeant Gripp

The 15-year-old boy was a 10th grader at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, which is just one block away from where the shooting occurred.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and now he is dead because we have individuals out there who can’t seem to handle any type of conflict with anything but guns”, said Sergeant Gripp

“We are all tired of living in fear, this is no way to live and out children need to be safe”, Sergeant Gripp continued emotionally.

A $30,000 (an additional $10,000 is given since the homicide was in a school zone) reward will be given to any individual who can provide details leading to an arrest.

Students and faculty at Simon Gratz High School and Mastery Prep Middle Schools will be dismissed early at 11 a.m. to mourn the life of their classmate/student.