Philadelphia (WPHL)- A teen was shot once Thursday night by an unknown suspect in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5000 block of Charles Street around 7:54 pm.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was grazed behind her left ear. Medics took her to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Moments later, in West Philadelphia, a 23-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder, police say. The incident happened on the 800 block of South 55th Street around 8:06 pm.

Police say the man was taken in a private car to a nearby hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

There were no arrests and no weapons found in either shooting.