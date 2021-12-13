WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being shot in Delaware’s largest city, police said.

Wilmington police officers found the injured teenager around midday, and she was taken to the hospital, according to a police news release. The department was seeking information from the public about what happened.

A fatal shooting occurred along the same block of the street where the girl was found less than two weeks ago, The News Journal of Wilmington reported. Almost 150 people have been shot in Wilmington this year, with homicides in the city at an all-time high, according to the newspaper.