15 vehicle crash closes portion of Roosevelt Boulevard

An early morning multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic problems on the Roosevelt Boulevard. According to police radio reports, the crash happened around 5am Tuesday morning near 9th Street.

According to police radio, construction crews had cleaned off the roadway with water. That water apparently froze into black ice, causing between 15-20 cars to crash in the southbound lanes. Police have closed the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard between 9th Street and Fox Street. One lane in closed in the northbound direction.

Police say medics transported one person to Temple University Hospital for injuries. The extent of their injuries isn’t yet known. Police have requested a salt truck to the scene to help melt the ice.

