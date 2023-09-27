PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– At least 15 people have been arrested after a group of looters ransacked various businesses in Center City, on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police say the crime spree began around 7:30 p.m. when officers received numerous 911 calls and reports of a looting happening at the Foot Locker on 1500 Chestnut Street.

According to police, a large group of juveniles, possibly as many as 100, had ransacked the store in what police are calling “a coordinated attack”.

The chaos started around 7:30 p.m. after numerous 911 calls stated a large group, possibly as many as 100 or so, moving through Center City. A large number of juveniles fled the scene but at least one adult was arrested.

At 8:12 p.m, police were notified on another looting at the Lululemon store at 1700 Walnut Street. Officer were able to apprehend multiple individuals.

Minutes after this, police received another call for a looting at the Apple Store on 1600 Walnut Street. No arrests were made but numerous stolen items have been recovered.

Throughout the night, officers gathered information from various social media sources and took security measures to secure the area between the 1400 and 1800 blocks on Walnut street and a lockdown between the 1400 and 1800 blocks of Chestnut Street.

As of Wednesday morning, police say at least 15-20 people have been arrested and officers are still investigating working diligently to identify the individuals responsible.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.