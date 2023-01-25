Are you an avid Trader Joe’s shopper? Is there a certain product you can’t live without?

Well for the past 14 years, Trader Joe’s shoppers just like you have been compiling lists of their Trader Joe’s favorites for the annual customer choice awards.

With so many amazing choices, seasonal items, and fan-favorites, the competition has never been tougher.

So without further ado (drumroll please)…. here are the winners:

#1 overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

#1 Beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

#1 Cheese: Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

#1 Entrée: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

#1 Household item: Scented Candles

#1 Produce: Bananas

#1 Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

#1 Dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

#1 Vegan/ Vegetarian: Kale & Cashew Pesto

You can find all these products and more at your local Trader Joe’s store.