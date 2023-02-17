Philadelphia Police have arrested a 14-year-old male in connection to five separate sexual assaults incidents spanning from January to February 2023.

The name has not been revealed due to the fact that he is a minor, but the 14-year-old has been charged with Stalking, Harassment, and Indecent Assault.

Police say the incidents occurred on:

4500 N. 5th Street, January 13th at 6:23 p.m.

1600 W. Bristol Street, January 13th at 8:30 p.m.

4900 N. Lawrence Street, January 18th at 6:24 p.m.

1300 W Oxford Street, February 7th at 5:30 p.m.

1800 Willington Street, February 11th at 8:55 p.m.

In addition to the sexual assault crimes he committed, police say the 14-year-old boy was also charged with a robbery that occurred on February 7th on the 1500 block of N. Broad Street.

