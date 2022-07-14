Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 3, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Samearia Mears was last seen in the area of 5th & Nedro Street around 5:00 pm.

Mears was last seen wearing a white shirt, white sandals, jean shorts, a white bandage around her hand, and a black & white purse with a gold chain.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mears.