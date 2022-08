Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood.

The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm.

According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.