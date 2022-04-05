Philadelphia (WPHL)- A teen boy is fighting for his life after someone shot him twice Monday night in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hoopes Street and 49th Street just before 8:30 pm.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and forearm while inside a car. Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition by medics.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.