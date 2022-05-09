Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on May 6, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Amir Jenkins was last seen on the 5700 block of North Beechwood Street at 9:00 am.

At this time, there is no clothing description on Jenkins, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jenkins.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

