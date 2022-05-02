A 13-year-old boy was accidently shot in the head in North Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police arrested a man and woman Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a boy critically injured in North Philadelphia Saturday.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street at 7:23 pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a headshot wound inside a home. Police rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors placed him in critical condition.

Around noon the next day, police arrested Elijah Simmons, 19, and Caresa McFarland, 32, from Philadelphia.

Simmons has been charged with Aggravated Assault, EWOC, VUFA, Simple Assault, REAP, Tampering with evidence, and PIC.

McFarland has been charged with REAP.

It is unknown how the boy was shot at this time, but police say it was accidental.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

