She is 5′ 4″, 135 lbs., medium build, medium brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Friday.

Police say 13-year-old Joeleah Green-Williams was last seen on the 7100 block of Georgian Road around 5:30 pm.

She was last seen wearing a blue skirt, white shirt, white Air Force sneakers, and carrying a pink/white backpack, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.