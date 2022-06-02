Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Makayla Haines was last seen on the 2100 block of West Laveer Street around 1:00 pm.

Haines was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and multi-color shorts, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Haines.

