The season of love and celebration is here, and if you’re looking for some last minute Valentine’s Day plans, we have you covered!

From heart shaped pizzas to circus performances, ice skating, candlelight dinners and more, here are 13 ideas for Valentine’s in Philly, Bucks County, and Delco.

Valentine’s Day dinner:

The Olde Bar Special menu: Lobster Ravioli $28: Leeks, Champagne Cream, Sorrel Surf and Turf $65: Filet, Green Peppercorn Jus, Tarragon Bearnaise Petite Steamed Lobster Tail, Drawn Butter Lemon Garlic Roasted Fingerling Potatoes Black Seabass Ragout $30: Black Seabass, Littleneck Clams, Scallop, White Corn, Potatoes, Grilled Cornbread Crab & N’ Duja Pomodoro $32: Jumbo Lump Crab, N’duja Sausage, Pappardelle, Pomodoro Sauce, Fried Shallot Drink specials: ‘The Love Story’ $16: Strawberry Vodka, Raspberry, Frangelico, Creme De Cacao, Chocolate syrup, Bailey’s Float ‘Better Off Without’ $13: Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Pamplemousse, Orange Bitters ‘Love Potion’ $15: Dark Rum, Spice Pear Liquor, Ginger, Pineapple ‘Call Me Old Fashioned’ $14: Whiskey, Raspberry, Lime, Chocolate Bitters More information can be found here



Heart Shaped Pizza at Slice with a chance to win a 24K Gold Dipped Rose This Valentine’s Day, love is in the pizza! Customize your heart-shaped pizza-gram with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. Heart-shaped pies are also available for dine-in and take-out, but the jewelry contest is valid on delivery only. You can place an order here



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti presents: Valentine’s by Candlelight Special meats and cheeses board Aldo’s Seafood Harvest for Two: oysters, top neck clams, shrimp cocktail and seafood salad Other specials include: burrata with tomatoes and lemon confit, chilled lobster with avocado, mango and mustard vinaigrette, crab tacos, lobster arancini, grilled octopus, spicy calamari, fritto misto, lobster and crab bisque, veal chop parmigiana, 16 oz rib-eye, scallops, pan-seared halibut, whole fish, zucchini crabcake, pork osso buco and more. Reservations can be made here



Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar Vieras Salteadas $18: Pan seared seasame crusted sea scallops, napa cabbage-bok choy slaw, and wasabi allioli Mary Tierra $39: Grilled filet mignon with lump blue crab cake, roasted garlic potato puree grilled asparagus and culantro Bearnaise Salted Caramel Cake for two $17: Caramel sponge cake, dulce de leche buttercream, warm spiced rum and cinnamon syrup vanilla bean ice cream Dinner seating’s start at 4PM. Last dinner seating is at 9PM Reservations can be made here



1225 Raw and Ledas Cocktail Lounge Valentine’s Special Okonomi $65: First Course: Edamame, Ginger Salad, Miso Soup for Table! All three. Second Course: Pick one Robota selection for one from the Sea selection AND Pick one from Finger Food or one from Signature selection AND four piece Chef Selection Sashimi Per Person AND 3 Piece Chef Selection Nirigi Per Person Third Course: One Traditional Maki OR One Ramen OR One Sumo Poke Bowl per person Fourth: Chef’s selection of Dessert Special Cocktails: A Ballad to Aphrodite: Absolut Vodka, Shiso Soju, Luxardo, Strawberry Syrup, Lemon No Love for Eris: Tequila Reposado, Mezcal Joven, St. Germaine, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Champagne Float Pain of Oizys: Bourbon, St. George Spiced Pear, Amaretto, Lemon You can make a reservation here



Liberte Lounge $75 per person First Course: Winter Panzanella – Kale, Squash, Dates, Red Onion, Parmesan, Sherry Vinegar Duck Pho- Ginger, Cilantro, Soba Oysters Rockefeller- Champagne mignonette King Crab and Shrimp Gallette- Haricot Vert, Lemon Second Course : Filet Mignon- Roquefort Pain Perdu, Hen of Woods, Lardon Halibut- Okinawan Sweets, Thumbelina Carrots Rack of Lamb- Vidalia Puree, Smoked Apple, Parisian Potatoes Ricotta Gnocchi- Edamame, Pearl Onion, Squash, Kale, Mushroom Third Course St Andr- Black Cherry Compote, Poached Seckle Pear, Lavash Le dessert- Chocolate tasting Plate for 2 For Reservations call 215-569-8300



Amada $75 per person First: Cana De Cabra: Goat Cheese Gratin, Membrillo Vin, Figs, Radiccio Datiles Con Almendras: Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Almonds, La Peral Meat Mixto: Serrano Ham, Ibérico Chorizo, Ibérico Salchichon, Caperberies, Dijon, Cornichons Second: Vieiras Scallops: Pisto Manchego, Garlic Paprika Gambas Al Ajillo: Garlic Shrimp, Parsley, Lemon Chorizo Bilbao: Paprika & Garlic Sausage Third: Bruselas Catalana: Brussels Sprouts, Sangria Raisins, Spiced Honey, La Peral, Pine Nuts Arroz Temporado: Wild Mushroom Rice, Peas, Manchego Bacalao: Lightly Salted Cod, Sweet Walnut Crumble, Beet & Orange Glaze Madre E Hijo: Airline Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Truffle Cordero: Lamb Porterhouse, Nora Chili Butter Dessert: Tarta De Queso: Basque Style Cheesecake, Membrillo Puree Reservations can be made here



Sweets and treats:

The Franklin Fountain Strawberry Ice Cream Heart Cake, $55: Sumptuous Strawberry Ice Cream cake layered with Gluten Free Chambord Raspberry Chocolate Cake and topped with dark chocolate ganache. This frozen ice cream cake is ~6″ across, 3″ deep, serving 3-4 people and naturally gluten free. Orders can be placed here



Oui Blueberry Heart Donuts $3 Chocolate Lava Cookie $3 Strawberry Conversational Heart Pop Tarts $5 Raspberry Red Velvet Cake $7 More information can be found here



Scoop DeVille Chocolate Covered Strawberries available in 4, 8, or 12 pack gift boxes. $14.00 – 40.00. Orders can be placed here



Shane Confectionery Variety of heart shaped chocolate boxes, and chocolate dipped strawberries, in our ethically sourced house chocolate. Orders can be placed here



Valentine’s Day Activities:

Philly Mini Golf with Love Bring your valentine to Franklin Square to putt your way through Philadelphia’s most famous landmarks, complete with cute hearts, romantic red lights, and heartwarming love songs! Open Thursday- Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through February 26 Adults: $15 Children 3-12: $12 You can buy tickets here



Valentine’s Ice Skating Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink: 4:00pm to 8:00pm You can buy tickets for Energy Transfer Rink here Neshaminy Mall Rink: 4:00pm to 8:00pm You can buy tickets for Neshaminy Mall here



Information provided by AversaPR