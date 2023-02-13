The season of love and celebration is here, and if you’re looking for some last minute Valentine’s Day plans, we have you covered!
From heart shaped pizzas to circus performances, ice skating, candlelight dinners and more, here are 13 ideas for Valentine’s in Philly, Bucks County, and Delco.
Valentine’s Day dinner:
- The Olde Bar
- Special menu:
- Lobster Ravioli $28: Leeks, Champagne Cream, Sorrel
- Surf and Turf $65: Filet, Green Peppercorn Jus, Tarragon Bearnaise Petite Steamed Lobster Tail, Drawn Butter Lemon Garlic Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
- Black Seabass Ragout $30: Black Seabass, Littleneck Clams, Scallop, White Corn, Potatoes, Grilled Cornbread
- Crab & N’ Duja Pomodoro $32: Jumbo Lump Crab, N’duja Sausage, Pappardelle, Pomodoro Sauce, Fried Shallot
- Drink specials:
- ‘The Love Story’ $16: Strawberry Vodka, Raspberry, Frangelico, Creme De Cacao, Chocolate syrup, Bailey’s Float
- ‘Better Off Without’ $13: Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Pamplemousse, Orange Bitters
- ‘Love Potion’ $15: Dark Rum, Spice Pear Liquor, Ginger, Pineapple
- ‘Call Me Old Fashioned’ $14: Whiskey, Raspberry, Lime, Chocolate Bitters
- More information can be found here
- Heart Shaped Pizza at Slice with a chance to win a 24K Gold Dipped Rose
- This Valentine’s Day, love is in the pizza! Customize your heart-shaped pizza-gram with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations.
- Heart-shaped pies are also available for dine-in and take-out, but the jewelry contest is valid on delivery only.
- You can place an order here
- Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti presents: Valentine’s by Candlelight
- Special meats and cheeses board
- Aldo’s Seafood Harvest for Two: oysters, top neck clams, shrimp cocktail and seafood salad
- Other specials include: burrata with tomatoes and lemon confit, chilled lobster with avocado, mango and mustard vinaigrette, crab tacos, lobster arancini, grilled octopus, spicy calamari, fritto misto, lobster and crab bisque, veal chop parmigiana, 16 oz rib-eye, scallops, pan-seared halibut, whole fish, zucchini crabcake, pork osso buco and more.
- Reservations can be made here
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- Vieras Salteadas $18: Pan seared seasame crusted sea scallops, napa cabbage-bok choy slaw, and wasabi allioli
- Mary Tierra $39: Grilled filet mignon with lump blue crab cake, roasted garlic potato puree grilled asparagus and culantro Bearnaise
- Salted Caramel Cake for two $17: Caramel sponge cake, dulce de leche buttercream, warm spiced rum and cinnamon syrup vanilla bean ice cream
- Dinner seating’s start at 4PM. Last dinner seating is at 9PM
- Reservations can be made here
- 1225 Raw and Ledas Cocktail Lounge
- Valentine’s Special Okonomi $65:
- First Course: Edamame, Ginger Salad, Miso Soup for Table! All three.
- Second Course: Pick one Robota selection for one from the Sea selection
- AND Pick one from Finger Food or one from Signature selection
- AND four piece Chef Selection Sashimi Per Person
- AND 3 Piece Chef Selection Nirigi Per Person
- Third Course: One Traditional Maki OR One Ramen OR One Sumo Poke Bowl per person
- Fourth: Chef’s selection of Dessert
- Special Cocktails:
- A Ballad to Aphrodite: Absolut Vodka, Shiso Soju, Luxardo, Strawberry Syrup, Lemon
- No Love for Eris: Tequila Reposado, Mezcal Joven, St. Germaine, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Champagne Float
- Pain of Oizys: Bourbon, St. George Spiced Pear, Amaretto, Lemon
- You can make a reservation here
- Liberte Lounge
- $75 per person
- First Course:
- Winter Panzanella – Kale, Squash, Dates, Red Onion, Parmesan, Sherry Vinegar
- Duck Pho- Ginger, Cilantro, Soba
- Oysters Rockefeller- Champagne mignonette
- King Crab and Shrimp Gallette- Haricot Vert, Lemon
- Second Course:
- Filet Mignon- Roquefort Pain Perdu, Hen of Woods, Lardon
- Halibut- Okinawan Sweets, Thumbelina Carrots
- Rack of Lamb- Vidalia Puree, Smoked Apple, Parisian Potatoes
- Ricotta Gnocchi- Edamame, Pearl Onion, Squash, Kale, Mushroom
- Third Course
- St Andr- Black Cherry Compote, Poached Seckle Pear, Lavash
- Le dessert- Chocolate tasting Plate for 2
- For Reservations call 215-569-8300
- Amada
- $75 per person
- First:
- Cana De Cabra: Goat Cheese Gratin, Membrillo Vin, Figs, Radiccio
- Datiles Con Almendras: Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Almonds, La Peral
- Meat Mixto: Serrano Ham, Ibérico Chorizo, Ibérico Salchichon, Caperberies, Dijon, Cornichons
- Second:
- Vieiras Scallops: Pisto Manchego, Garlic Paprika
- Gambas Al Ajillo: Garlic Shrimp, Parsley, Lemon
- Chorizo Bilbao: Paprika & Garlic Sausage
- Third:
- Bruselas Catalana: Brussels Sprouts, Sangria Raisins, Spiced Honey, La Peral, Pine Nuts Arroz Temporado: Wild Mushroom Rice, Peas, Manchego
- Bacalao: Lightly Salted Cod, Sweet Walnut Crumble, Beet & Orange Glaze
- Madre E Hijo: Airline Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Truffle
- Cordero: Lamb Porterhouse, Nora Chili Butter
- Dessert:
- Tarta De Queso: Basque Style Cheesecake, Membrillo Puree
- Reservations can be made here
Sweets and treats:
- The Franklin Fountain
- Strawberry Ice Cream Heart Cake, $55: Sumptuous Strawberry Ice Cream cake layered with Gluten Free Chambord Raspberry Chocolate Cake and topped with dark chocolate ganache. This frozen ice cream cake is ~6″ across, 3″ deep, serving 3-4 people and naturally gluten free.
- Orders can be placed here
- Oui
- Blueberry Heart Donuts $3
- Chocolate Lava Cookie $3
- Strawberry Conversational Heart Pop Tarts $5
- Raspberry Red Velvet Cake $7
- More information can be found here
- Scoop DeVille
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries available in 4, 8, or 12 pack gift boxes. $14.00 – 40.00.
- Orders can be placed here
- Shane Confectionery
- Variety of heart shaped chocolate boxes, and chocolate dipped strawberries, in our ethically sourced house chocolate.
- Orders can be placed here
Valentine’s Day Activities:
- Philly Mini Golf with Love
- Bring your valentine to Franklin Square to putt your way through Philadelphia’s most famous landmarks, complete with cute hearts, romantic red lights, and heartwarming love songs!
- Open Thursday- Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through February 26
- Adults: $15
- Children 3-12: $12
- You can buy tickets here
- Valentine’s Ice Skating
