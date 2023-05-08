A two alarm fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey, has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and left at least six others injured, including a firefighter.

According to Burlington County officials, the fire started around 10:26 p.m. on Sunday at the Fox Meadows Apartment complex on Adams Drive in Maple Shade.

When police arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rooftops of the apartment complex, and immediately began evacuating residents living on Adams Drive.

Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene and officials say the fire was considered under control at 11:42 p.m.

Former Firefighter and neighbor, Joseph Stackhouse, jumped into action as soon as he saw the fire outside his window. When asked about the fire, Stackhouse said, ” It was crazy, it was hectic just to run down from my apartment and try to get everyone out and make sure they are safe”.

The fire ended up damaging 16 apartment units, and displacing 9 families and 16 children who were classified as homeless according to the McKinney Vento Law of NJ. As a result of their displaced status, the 16 children will receive free breakfast and lunch, as well as free transportation to school.



At this point the fire is still under investigation by the NJ Fire Marshalls Office, Burlington County Fire Marshalls Office, Maple Shade Fire Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department.