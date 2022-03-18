Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia Police officer has been charged with giving false statements after authorities said he lied about a 2021 firearm arrest.

The incident happened in 2021 when the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Investigative Support Services audited city-wide arrests of individuals for Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act.

Police say 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police officer Danielle Levitt violated departmental policy and committed criminal acts about a VUFA arrest he conducted on April 28th, 2021.

Levitt was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant for Perjury, Unsworn False Statements, and Official Oppression announced by The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Daniel Levitt for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.

“It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “However, it is imperative that police officers are held to a higher standard and that they discharge their duties with honor and integrity in order to effectively uphold their oath of service.”