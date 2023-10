PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)- A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the leg inside his own home.

Police say the pre-teen was inside his kitchen at 3:31 p.m. on Monday, October 23, when shots rang out and the boy ended up with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he is recovering in stable condition.

Police have taken 3 males into questioning but no weapon has been recovered.