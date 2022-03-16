Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen on Monday.

Police say 12-year-old Kailani Hales was last seen on the 1800 block of Albanus Street around 5:00 pm.

Hales was last seen wearing a Navy-blue shirt, Grey Sweatpants, Black/White VAN sneakers, Navy blue bandana.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hales.