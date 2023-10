PHILADELPHIA, Pa ( WPHL)– An 11-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was struck by gunfire in the city’s Franklinville section.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. on 3600 North 11th Street. Police say the girl was struck one time in the right abdomen and was transported to the hospital where she is recovering in stable condition.

At this point, police have not made any arrests and the weapon used has not been recovered.