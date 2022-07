Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have someone in custody after a child was shot inside a Wyoming home Thursday.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of North 13th Street just after 1:00 pm.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl was shot once in the shoulder. She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

An arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered.

