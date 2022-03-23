Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen March 18, 2022.

Police say 11-year-old Aaron Johnson was last seen at his home on the 2300 block of South 24th Street around 7:00 am

Johnson was last seen wearing a grey “Vares Washington” shirt, navy blue pants, and black and white Nike shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Johnson.