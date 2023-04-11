The Montgomery County District Attorney has announced an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy in Horsham.

At 7:06 a.m. this morning, Horsham Police responded to a home on the 500 block of Privet Road after receiving a report of a father finding his son dead in his bedroom.

When police arrived, they found 11-year-old Matthew Whitehead unresponsive on a bed in the master bedroom.

The boys father, Daniel Whitehead, told police that he knew something was wrong after waking up and seeing that the master bedroom door was locked and his wife’s black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

When police arrived, Daniel told them that Matthew, had spent the previous night in the master bedroom with his mother, Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo.

While Montgomery County police were still investigating the home, New Jersey Police recovered the wife’s SUV partially submerged in the ocean near Cape May.

Police say, the wife, Ruth Whitehead- Dirienzo was found a short time later by Wildwood Crest Police.

At this time the cause of death has not been confirmed, and no charges have been filed.