The Montgomery County District Attorney is asking for the public’s help in solving and finding the suspect who killed a woman in a 30-year-old cold case.

Officials say a $10,000 reward has been announced for any information leading to an arrest of the killer who murdered Julie Barnyock, 30 years ago to the date.

“A teenager went missing 30 years ago and was found dead. Our detectives continue to go over this case, looking for anything that could help us. Now we are again asking for the public’s help,” said Steele. “Someone somewhere knows something. Please share whatever piece of info about Julie’s movements that day, anything seen that night on the train or at the train station. Many old cases are solved when someone comes forward with information that seems insignificant but turns out to be helpful in finding a murderer.”

While details surrounding the case are slim, officials say 18-year-old Julie Barnyock disappeared at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 1993, in Lansdale, PA.

30 years ago, Julie Barnyock arrived at Lansdale Train Station on the R5 SEPTA train from Philadelphia and used a pay phone to call her parents requesting a ride home. When her father arrived at the Lansdale Train Station, he was unable to locate his daughter.

Julie’s parents reported their daughter missing on Tuesday, November 9, 1993, and New Britain Township Police began investigating.

Three weeks later on December 2, 1993, Barnyock’s body was discovered in the Lansdale SEPTA/Conrail freight yard.

Autopsy results revealed the cause of death was blunt force head injury, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

As of November 8, 2023, this case still remains an active investigation and police urge anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801.