LAWNDALE, Pa (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are searching for the man who stole $1000 from a PNC Bank in Lawndale.



Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday at 3:20 p.m. when a male came to the bank with a demand note.

The male then fled on foot in the northbound direction of Rising Sun Avenue. Police say the bank tracker was located on 6400 Bingham Street, but neither the money nor the suspect have been found.

Police describe the suspect as a black or Hispanic male in his 20’s, light complexion, wearing a black hoodie with red lettering that says “Backwood”, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia Police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).