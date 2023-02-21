Tomorrow, February 22nd, is National Margarita Day and whether you’re a fan of the classic margarita with a salty rim or want to go for something a bit more unique, here are 10 spots you need to check out!

Al Pastor $5 margaritas all day, $20 pitchers, $9 nachos and a special 1800 Coconut Batanga Cocktail. This includes ALL standard margaritas and flavors – including traditional, pomegranate, al pastor, cucumber jalapeno, strawberry, mango, blood orange, passion fruit, pumpkin spice and skinny – plus the marg mocktail too!



(Tune in tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. to see Al Pastor live in the PHL17 studio talking about National Margarita Day and the specials they are offering.)

Añejo Philly Special National Margarita Day Happy Hour from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with an expanded pitcher selection that are all half off. $5 tacos (Chicken Al Pastor, Cauliflower, Pork Carnitas and Crispy Fish), and discounted Birria Nachos, Elote, Nachos, Carnitas Fries, Chicken Empanadas, Guacamole and more.



Buena Onda (Fairmount , Radnor, and Rittenhouse) Celebrate National Margarita Day at Chef Jose Garces’ Baja-inspired taqueria Buena Onda with $16 classic margarita pitchers and $20 seasonal flavored margarita pitchers – including Mango, Prickly Pear, Pineapple, Watermelon, Guava and Strawberry. Not valid on frozen margaritas. Pair with $1 chips and salsa for happy hour from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Cantina Dos Segundos Enjoy a National Margarita Day all day long with special pineapple margaritas made with Milagro tequila and tropical Redbull served in a fresh pineapple! Plus. come ready to share with 32oz Prickly pear margarita for two served in a super sized margarita glass. Margarita flights will be offered with guava, mango and serrano chili. For Happy Hour from 4:00pm to 6:00pm enjoy half off El Camino house margaritas and five dollar bites, including Panchos Nachos, Elote Brussels sprouts and chicken dorados tacos.



Grace and Proper From 4:00pm to Midnight, open to close, Grace and Proper will offer “If It Ain’t Broke” a classic craft margarita using 100% blue weber agave for only $8. Beverage Director Scott Rodrigue said, “We want to offer a classic well-made margarita for our discerning patrons – and ensure quality instead of discounting down to five dollars. None of that well garbage.”



Las Cazuelas BYOB Head to Northern Liberties and BYO for National Margarita Day with 20% off BYO house-made marg mixers including passionfruit, mango, guava, jalapeno and classic.



Tio Flores The South Street taqueria and bar will offer classic margs for $7 and Mezcalita for $8, both served on the rocks. For an additional dollar pick from the following signature flavors: Mango Pineapple, Cranberry Sage, Pink Guava and Blood Orange. All Margs can be made spicy for those ready for some heat!



