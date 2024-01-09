Today is National Law Enforcement Day!

Here are some posts on X celebrating and honoring our men and women in blue.

The U.S Capitol Police wrote on X saying “Today, we thank the men and women in blue who work all hours of the day to keep our communities safe.”

The United States Park Police wrote on X saying, “Today is #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay and it is important to highlight this selfless profession. Since 1791, USPP officers have served with #Honor #integrity and #service. We look forward to the next generation of our workforce continuing to strengthen these values.

The National Fallen Officer Foundation wrote on X, “We want to thank every Law Enforcement Officer. You matter to us. #nationallawenforcementappreciationday”.

PATCO is honoring the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department with this post on X, “Today is #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay and we salute the hard-working men and women of the DRPA Police Department. These brave individuals help keep the PATCO line and the four DRPA bridges safe each and every day! Thank you for all you do!”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is honoring law enforcement with this post on X, “On #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, we salute the brave people who dedicate their lives to protecting communities across America. Your #commitment to justice and safety is recognized and appreciated.”

The IRS is thanking the Office of Criminal Investigation with this post on X, “Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners this #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay. We’ll always keep the watch with you. #WhatWeDoCounts”

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking law enforcement with this post on X, “Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We ask that you take a moment and show your appreciation to those who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our commonwealth. Thank you from the PA FOP! #SupportLawEnforcement #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay”

The Philadelphia Police Department is thanking its officers with this post on X, “On #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, we’re sending a huge thank you to the officers at PPD and across the nation who dedicate their lives to keeping our community safe. Your courage & commitment inspires us all!”

We had the pleasure of speaking to the Philadelphia Police Department about the important day. Watch HERE.

The Port Authority is thanking its officers with this post on X, “The Port Authority PBA thanks all law enforcement officers for their dedication & commitment. The PBA especially thanks and acknowledges our courageous and selfless PAPD officers. Everyone, stay safe.”

The Delaware State Police are thanking the bravery of their officers with this post on X,”Heavy rain & strong winds are expected today. Working in all weather conditions is what law enforcement officers do daily#ThankYou for your dedication & selfless service on #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay. Be safe, Delaware.”

From all of us at PHL17 thank you to all the law enforcement officers for all you do!

Photo credits go to the original poster on X.