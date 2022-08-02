Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday.

According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal and physical altercation with someone on the block. Diaz then fired multiple gunshots toward the person he was fighting with and their family.

Diaz struck a 10-month-old baby in the left hand, police said. She arrived at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in a private vehicle where doctors placed her in stable condition.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the left leg. The victim did not require any medical treatment.

Diaz fled the scene in an unknown direction. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Division.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.