New Year’s Eve is just two days away and if you’re still scrambling to find some last-minute plans, we have you covered.
Hector Nunez, Founder and President of Wooder Ice joined us on the show with some ideas.
- Start your New Year’s Eve with an Eagles Tailgate.
- Celebrate NYE at Brooklyn Bowl with Snacktime
- Ring in NYE on the ice at IBX RinverRink Winterfest
- Start 2024 with music with a New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Philadelphia Orchestra
- Start your new year with laughs with Andy Woodhull at Helium Comedy Club
- Celebrate NYE with a Keg Drop at Shipbottom Brewery in Swarthmore
- Celebrate New Year’s with a Mushroom Drop at the Mushroom capital of the world
- Watch the fireworks at Battleship New Jersey
- Celebrate New Year’s with a blueberry drop in the Blueberry capital of the world
- Watch fireworks at the Riverfront in Wilmington, DE