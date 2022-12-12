A violent home invasion near Temple University’s campus leaves one man dead, and two others injured including a 15 year old girl.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:47 p.m. when two men kicked in the front door of a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street and opened fire inside the house.

A 15-year-old black female was shot four times in the leg but was transported to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

A man in his early-20’s was shot in the back of the head and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m.

He was identified as 26-year-old Rayquan Morris from the 1800 block of West Diamond Street.

The third victim is 29-year-old black man who was shot in the chest, shoulder, and two times in the leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

This is the latest of several home invasions near Temple University’s campus.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white Chevy.

The investigation is active with the Homicide Detectives Division.

If you have any information, police are urging you to call 215-686-TIPS.