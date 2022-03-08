WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One person is dead after a fire at a Delaware condominium complex that damaged 18 units and caused an estimated $1 million in damages, officials said.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said the Mill Creek Fire Company arrived at the 5000 block of West Brigantine Court in the Mermaid Run Condominiums in Pike Creek around 3 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of heavy fire, news outlets reported.

Firefighters found one person dead inside a residence, Chionchio said. No other injuries were reported.

Three buildings which each contained six units, were damaged, displacing at least 30 residents, according to officials.

Photographs provided Mill Creek Fire Company by Brandon H. And Tim S.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, officials said.